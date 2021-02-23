Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

As many as 39 students and five staff at a hostel in Maharashtra 's Latur city have tested positive for Covid-19 , an official said. The students who contracted the infection are from classes nine and 10.

A total of 360 students have been tested for Covid-19 of which 39 have tested positive. Among the staff, 30 of the 60 teaching and non-teaching staff who work on the hostel premises have taken the test for the virus, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation told PTI. The reports of the remaining staff will be available by the end of the day, he said.

These tests were conducted when one of the girls living in the hostel has tested positive. Following this, 13 of her roommates have also been tested and the reports came out positive.

The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city, the official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has announced a slew of new guidelines in the state including lockdowns and night curfews across several districts in a bid to curb the new surge of infections.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that he was "worried about the severity of a second wave if it hits the state," which has recorded nearly 52,000 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"The simple mantra is wearing a mask, follow the discipline and avoid lockdown. We will review the situation again in the next eight days and decide on a lockdown," Thackeray has said in a live television address.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded a little over 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases after a sudden spike of over 6,000 cases since the last three days. According to an official statement, with 5,210 new infections, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally rose to 21,06,094.

