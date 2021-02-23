Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel
These tests were conducted when one of the girls living in the hostel has tested positive (Representational image)

Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A total of 360 students have been tested for Covid-19 of which 39 have tested positive
  • The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city, an official said

As many as 39 students and five staff at a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur city have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said. The students who contracted the infection are from classes nine and 10.

As many as 39 students and five staff at a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur city have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said. The students who contracted the infection are from classes nine and 10.

A total of 360 students have been tested for Covid-19 of which 39 have tested positive. Among the staff, 30 of the 60 teaching and non-teaching staff who work on the hostel premises have taken the test for the virus, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation told PTI. The reports of the remaining staff will be available by the end of the day, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Covid-19 variants not behind surge in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

India Inc to offer average pay hike of 7.7% in 2021

2 min read . 06:02 PM IST

Covid-19: Two variants of virus found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana, says govt

2 min read . 05:54 PM IST

A total of 360 students have been tested for Covid-19 of which 39 have tested positive. Among the staff, 30 of the 60 teaching and non-teaching staff who work on the hostel premises have taken the test for the virus, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation told PTI. The reports of the remaining staff will be available by the end of the day, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Covid-19 variants not behind surge in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

India Inc to offer average pay hike of 7.7% in 2021

2 min read . 06:02 PM IST

Covid-19: Two variants of virus found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana, says govt

2 min read . 05:54 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

These tests were conducted when one of the girls living in the hostel has tested positive. Following this, 13 of her roommates have also been tested and the reports came out positive.

The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city, the official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has announced a slew of new guidelines in the state including lockdowns and night curfews across several districts in a bid to curb the new surge of infections.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that he was "worried about the severity of a second wave if it hits the state," which has recorded nearly 52,000 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"The simple mantra is wearing a mask, follow the discipline and avoid lockdown. We will review the situation again in the next eight days and decide on a lockdown," Thackeray has said in a live television address.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded a little over 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases after a sudden spike of over 6,000 cases since the last three days. According to an official statement, with 5,210 new infections, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally rose to 21,06,094.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.