Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

A total of 360 students have been tested for Covid-19 of which 39 have tested positive. Among the staff, 30 of the 60 teaching and non-teaching staff who work on the hostel premises have taken the test for the virus, health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation told PTI. The reports of the remaining staff will be available by the end of the day, he said.

