Showing a slight rise compared to yesterday's tally, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 43,697 new COVID cases. The state had seen 39,207 cases on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 49 COVID-related fatalities taking the toll to 1,41,934. Meanwhile, 46,951 patients also recovered from the infection pushing the overall recoveries to 69,15,407.

The Omicron tally, meanwhile, touched 2,074 with 214 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 158 were from Pune city, 31 from Mumbai, 10 from rural Pune, four each from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), two from Parbhani and one each Nashik, Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon.

Mumbai COVID tally

Mumbai on Wednesday clocked 6,032 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths and 18,241 recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the city is down to 10% from 12.89% earlier. Mumbai currently has 31,856 active Covid-19 patients.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay High Court that the current Covid-19 situation in the city and its adjoining regions was "under control" and there was no reason for citizens to panic.

