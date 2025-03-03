Maharashtra: 3 minors for harassing union minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter. All we need to know about case

Maharashtra Police have arrested four individuals, including three minors, following a complaint filed by Union Minister and BJP leader Raksha Khadse. She alleged that her minor daughter, along with other girls, was harassed during an event in Jalgaon.

Seven persons have been named in the FIR, of which one, identified as Soham Mali, has been arrested, a Muktainagar police station official said in the evening, PTI reported.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the accused were from the same village where the incident occurred and were familiar with the minister's daughter. The minister’s bodyguard identified the perpetrators, claiming they grabbed his collar and threatened him during the event.

The seven have been charged with stalking and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Information Technology Act provisions have been invoked since they tried to take pictures and videos of the girls without permission, the official informed, as reported by PTI.

How did the incident unfold? The Union minister explained that while she was in Gujarat, her daughter had sought permission to attend the event. She had instructed her daughter to be accompanied by security for safety. However, a group of boys followed her daughter and her friends, taking photos and videos. When the staff intervened, the boys became aggressive, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered around them.

When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered." Khadse said when she returned home this morning, her daughter told her that the same group had misbehaved with her on February 24 at a public event.

“It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister's daughter, imagine what common people have to go through,” she said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the news of Khadse's daughter being molested while under police protection reflects the reality prevalent in Maharashtra.

“The minister had to go directly to the police station to demand that the accused be arrested. We have been saying for a long time that the police are no longer feared in the state because gangsters get protection from the ruling Mahayuti,” Wadettiwar claimed.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) women's wing president Rohini Khadse, who is the sister in law of Raksha Khadse, claimed the accused belonged to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the ruling alliance, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)