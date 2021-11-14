A 4-day curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati city which witnessed fresh violence earlier this week, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, as reported by news agency ANI .

Moreover, it has also been ordered to shut the internet services so that rumours are not spread, the minister added.

On Saturday, city Commissioner of Police Arti Singh said, Internet services in the city will remain suspended for three days so as to prevent the spread of rumours which can fuel violence, as reported by PTI. The police official also announced the directive regarding the curfew on Saturday.

Against the backdrop of back-to-back incidents of stone-pelting on Friday and Saturday, additional police commissioner Sandip Patil issued orders imposing curfew in the city limits of Amravati under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents.

Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of houses. A gathering of more than five people is not allowed, as per the order.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city. Some members of the mob hurled stones at shops in Rajkamal Chowk and other places, the police official said.

On Friday, stone-pelting was reported during rallies taken out by Muslim organisations, to protest against incidents in Tripura, at Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal.

Meanwhile, Amravati district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday said some anti-social elements are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by throwing stones at shops. "The state government will take necessary action. However, some people are using this for political gains," she said and appealed to people to not believe rumours.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.