Maharashtra: 4-member panel to fix rates of CT scan tests to avoid overcharging

New Delhi: Maharashtra government on Tuesday has set up a four-member committee to fix rates of CT scan tests in the wake of complaints of overcharging by private hospitals and HRCT scan centres.

Doctors use CT scans to diagnose and assess lung damage in Covid-19 patients.

The committee under Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, State Health Guarantee Society will determine HRCT scan rates in discussion with private hospitals and centres and submit report in seven days.

Maharashtra government has earlier capped rates for RT-PCR test, rapid antigen Test, antibody tests for Covid-19.

The setting up of the committee comes at a time when the state's Covid-19 tally reached 10.77 lakh on Monday. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with addition of 17,066 new cases, state health department said.

With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state went up to 29,894, it said.

A total of 15,789 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,55,850, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,256 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 34 deaths were reported from Kolhapur district (except the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation- governed area). Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Pune cities saw 31, 22 and 15 deaths, respectively, the department said, adding that Solapur district minus Solapur city recorded 15 deaths.

At 2,269, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, taking its tally to 1,72,010 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,181.

Of the 17,066 new cases in the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city and Thane, accounted for 5,280 cases.

The MMR's total case count rose to 4,04,218 while the overall death toll is 14,130.

