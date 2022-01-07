Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries. This is more than 36,265 Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.

COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries pic.twitter.com/8PAtp2FURB — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

More than half of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported from Mumbai. The city recorded 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The active cases in the city stands at 91,731. As of now, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87 per cent, while the doubling rate is 56 days. There are a total of 6 containment zones in Mumbai, and 123 sealed buildings.

Besides, amid mounting concerns over surge in Covid-19 cases, 338 resident doctors from various hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.