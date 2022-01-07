Maharashtra: 40,925 new Covid cases, 20 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 876

More than half of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported from Mumbai. The city recorded 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The active cases in the city stands at 91,731. As of now, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87 per cent, while the doubling rate is 56 days. There are a total of 6 containment zones in Mumbai, and 123 sealed buildings.