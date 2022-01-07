Maharashtra: 40,925 new Covid cases, 20 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 876

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra has reported the highest Covid-19 cases across the country
More than half of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported from Mumbai
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries. This is more than 36,265 Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries. This is more than 36,265 Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.
More than half of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported from Mumbai. The city recorded 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The active cases in the city stands at 91,731. As of now, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87 per cent, while the doubling rate is 56 days. There are a total of 6 containment zones in Mumbai, and 123 sealed buildings.
More than half of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported from Mumbai. The city recorded 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The active cases in the city stands at 91,731. As of now, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87 per cent, while the doubling rate is 56 days. There are a total of 6 containment zones in Mumbai, and 123 sealed buildings.
Besides, amid mounting concerns over surge in Covid-19 cases, 338 resident doctors from various hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, amid mounting concerns over surge in Covid-19 cases, 338 resident doctors from various hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days.