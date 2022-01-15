Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: 42,462 new cases, 23 deaths; 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours

Maharashtra: 42,462 new cases, 23 deaths; 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours

Maharashtra: 42,462 new cases, 23 deaths; 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Livemint

  • The total active caseload in the state stands at 2,64,441.
  • The state also recorded 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,730.

The state of Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the state health department announced. 

