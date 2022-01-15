Maharashtra: 42,462 new cases, 23 deaths; 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The state of Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the state health department announced.

In an official statement they also said that the state recorded 23 death today.

The total active caseload in the state stands at 2,64,441.

The state also recorded 125 Omicron infections in 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,730.

The state on Friday had reported 43,211 new Covid-19 cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths.

