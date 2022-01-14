Maharashtra today reported 43,211 new COVID cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths, the state health department said. With this, the active Covid case tally in the state stand at 2,61,658. Maharashtra is the most affected state due to Covid in India. A total of 238 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state today, taking the overall tally to 1,605.

Of the 238 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 197 were reported from Pune city, 32 from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, three each from Navi Mumbai and Pune rural, two from Mumbai and one from Akola, the official said. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 94.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent.

On Thursday, the state had reported as many as 46,406 Covid positive cases, while 36 people lost their lives to the disease.

Maharashtra reports 43,211 new COVID cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths today. Active cases: 2,61,658



238 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state today. Till date, a total of 1605 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZnHmdMDz0i — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The Mumbai police also said a 36 police personnel tested positive for COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,253.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today hit out on the government at the Centre, stating that there are no clear guidelines from the Indian government on the treatment of patients detected with the Omicron and Delta variants.

"There is confusion regarding the treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants. When anti-drug and Molnupiravir are used there are no clear guidelines from the Union Health Ministry," he said.

He further pointed out that the Centre had not clear instructions on the use of Molnupiravir , the oral using direct action antiviral, used to fight the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state health department has also written to the district and civic officials, expressing concern over the non-reporting of the coronavirus infections diagnosed using self-testing kits by people. The department also asked officials to monitor the sale of such kits and ensure that patients report to the authorities in case of infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.