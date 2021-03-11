Amid the rising cases, a night curfew was imposed in Latur which from 2 March. The curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 5am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, collector Prithviraj BP said.
However, emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to record a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.
With a total of 14,317 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,66,374. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.
Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been seeing a spurt in the number of daily coronavirus cases for a while now and authorities across the state have been imposing night curfews and localised lockdowns to curb the spread. Districts such as Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad are under stringent night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread.