OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 44 students test COVID-19 positive at a hostel in Latur

A total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Representational image

Maharashtra: Two health officials test COVID-19 postive after 2nd vaccine dose

1 min read . 10:39 PM IST
A health worker collects the swab sample from Auto- rickshaw puller for conducting RT-PCR covid-19 coronavirus test, at Hazratganj in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Punjab records 18 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 new cases

1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
A woman is seen in Lisbon downtown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal extends COVID-19 emergency, end of lockdown in sight

1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
Photo: AFP

US curbs on raw material exports could dent new Quad alliance's vaccine push

2 min read . 10:22 PM IST

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said.

Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday.

So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district, the officials said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Amid the rising cases, a night curfew was imposed in Latur which from 2 March. The curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 5am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, collector Prithviraj BP said.

However, emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to record a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.

With a total of 14,317 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,66,374. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been seeing a spurt in the number of daily coronavirus cases for a while now and authorities across the state have been imposing night curfews and localised lockdowns to curb the spread. Districts such as Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad are under stringent night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout