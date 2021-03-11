A total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said.

Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday.

So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district, the officials said.

Amid the rising cases, a night curfew was imposed in Latur which from 2 March. The curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 5am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, collector Prithviraj BP said.

However, emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to record a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.

With a total of 14,317 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,66,374. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been seeing a spurt in the number of daily coronavirus cases for a while now and authorities across the state have been imposing night curfews and localised lockdowns to curb the spread. Districts such as Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad are under stringent night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via