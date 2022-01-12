Maharashtra has reported as many as 46,723 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths today. A total of 28,041 people have recovered from the deadly virus today. With this, the active case tally stands at 2,40,122.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.01 per cent. Currently, ass many as 15.2 lakh people are in home quarantine and 6,951 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra reported a sharp rise in Omicron cases today, 86 patients infected with new coronavirus variant in the state. Of these, 25 have been reported by the National Centre for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by BJ Medical College. Pune tops with 53 Omicron cases, followed by Mumbai with 21 cases. With this, the Omicron tally has reached 1,367 in the state.

#UPDATE | Omicron cases for today: 86- break as follows



Mumbai-21

Pune MC-53

Pimpri-Chinchwad MC-6

Pune Rural-1

Satara-3

Nashik-2 pic.twitter.com/OVxmU8yeze — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

The city of Mumbai recorded 16,420 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while 14,649 patients were discharged. Today's Covid cases are 40 per cent higher than Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The doubling rate in the city stands at 36 days, while infection growth rate from January 5 to January 11 has been estimated at 1.85 per cent. With this, the active case tally in Mumbai stands at 1,02,282.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omicron were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, country-wise, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

