Maharashtra: 46,723 new Covid cases; 86 patients infected with Omicron

Maharashtra reported a sharp rise in Omicron cases today, 86 patients infected with new coronavirus variant in the state. Of these, 25 have been reported by the National Centre for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by BJ Medical College. Pune tops with 53 Omicron cases, followed by Mumbai with 21 cases. With this, the Omicron tally has reached 1,367 in the state.

