Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: 48 Navodaya students test Covid positive, school sealed

Maharashtra: 48 Navodaya students test Covid positive, school sealed

Students found Covid positive in Maharashtra
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint

  • 19 students were found positive for Covid on Friday

Covid: The number of Covid cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra has gone up to 51, including 48 students, news agency PTI reported citing a health official. 

On Friday, 19 students were found positive for Covid.  

The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. All the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI. 

The official said that so far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the coronavirus. "All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable," the official said. 

Part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network, the school is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district. Reports suggest that the school has been sealed and the area has been declared a containment zone.

