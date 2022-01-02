Maharashtra has reported 50 new Omicron coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of new variant infections to over 500, according to the health department.

Of the fresh Omicron cases, Pune city alone has added 36 to tally. The rest came from from Pimpri Chinchwad (8), two each from Pune Rural and Sangli, and one each from Thane and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 11,877 new Covid cases, while 2,069 people have recovered from the disease. There were deaths today and the total active cases currently stand at 42,024.

Of the total Maharashtra cases, Mumbai recorded a steep rise with 8,063 infections on Sunday, 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday.

The city did not see any death during the day due to the infection and 89% of the cases reported are asymptomatic. On Saturday, the city recorded 6,347 infections, and Sunday's addition was a rise of 27%, officials pointed out.

