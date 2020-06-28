Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 50 prisoners of Akola jail test coronavirus positive

Akola: Fifty prisoners of the Akola district jail and 28 other people here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said.

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners, a jail official said, adding that the facility has not taken in any new prisoner in the recent past.

On Sunday morning, reports of 78 people, including 50 male prisoners of the district jail, came out positive, an official from the Government Medical College and Hospital here said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district has gone up to 1,498, he said.

Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The district has so far reported 76 deaths due to the viral infection.

As of now, there are 378 active cases, while over 1,000 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
“The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers,

Lockdown continues in Maharashtra with more easing; barber shops, salons open

3 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Representative photo: A vaccine has to prove its effectiveness in 'Phase 3' human test where thousands of participants are recruited in order to be cleared for sale (REUTERS)

Chinese firm says coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in human test

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout