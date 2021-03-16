With a recent spurt in coronavirus infections, the Maharashtra government has issued an order directing cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to follow Covid-related protocols, and if found violating will remain closed for a period until the pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central Government.

This comes as Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,051 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 23,29,464 along with another 10,671 recoveries and 48 more Covid-related deaths.

SOP for offices

All offices in the state will operate with 50% of attendance till 31 March.

While advising work from home, the Maharashtra government has also cautioned offices against violation of the new norms.

SOP for cinema halls, hotels, restaurants

All cinema halls, hotels and restaurants have been asked to operate at 50% capacity. In addition, the establishments have been directed to restrict the entry of anyone found not wearing a face mask.

Devices to measure body temperature and hand sanitizers are also to be made available at entry points.

Also, non-adherence to Covid-related guidelines will attract penalties.

SOP for malls

The state government's order asks all shopping malls to ensure the usage of face masks along with the provision of temperature measuring devices and hand sanitisers.

The staff of shopping malls has also been asked to ensure that theatres and restaurants or any other establishments on the premises adhere to the new rules.

Failure to do so will result in the closure of the mall along with penalties.

SOP for gatherings, weddings, funerals

The state has further disallowed all social, cultural, political and religious gatherings. Violation of the norms will attract penalties for the owner of the premises along with the closure of the property in question.

For weddings, the state has allowed only 50 guests.

Also, only 20 persons will be allowed to attend the last rites.

SOP for home isolation

Anyone in home isolation will have to inform local authorities along with the contact information of their doctor.

For those in home isolation, the Maharashtra government has asked them to put up a board on the door for 14 days since the beginning to indicate the presence of a Covid-19 patient.

The home quarantine stamp will be affixed on the Covid-positive patient and family members will be advised to restrict their movements and strictly adhere to the use of face masks.

SOP for worship places

The state govt has asked the management trusts of all religious places to decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour depending upon the availability of space for movement and gathering with proper social distancing.

For places of worship, the government has advised the use of online reservations.

The state government's new rules also direct the management trusts of religious places to ensure the use of face masks, and provision of hand sanitisers along with adequate arrangements to check the body temperature of all visitors.

Maha cities, districts see lockdown, curbs

Nagpur: The state government had imposed a lockdown in Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

This happened two days after a ''Janata curfew'' was imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, from 8 pm today to 8 am.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Pune: Night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. Schools and colleges are shut till March 31. Hotels and bars are shut from 10 pm to 6 am. Gardens will also remain closed in the evening.

Nasik: Night curfew imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. A cap of 25-30 people at weddings and events. No marriages in halls after March 15. Hotels can remain open from 7 am till 9 pm with 50% capacity. Schools will remain closed. Religious places to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Few other places like Amaravati, Yavatmal, Parbhani and Latur have been put already under restrictions.

