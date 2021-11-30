"Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members and the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative," it added. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has postponed the re-opening of schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune till December 15 in view of the spread of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in parts of the world.

