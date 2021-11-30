Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: 6 international passengers from 'at-risk' countries tested Covid positive

Maharashtra: 6 international passengers from 'at-risk' countries tested Covid positive

Passengers show their Covid-19 vaccine certificates to health workers after arriving from Mumbai.
2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

  • The Maharashtra health department has said that one each in Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and Pune, and two from Nigeria in Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation have tested positive

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the scare of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron, six pax from South Africa and other high-risk countries have tested positive for Covid-19, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said on Tuesday.

The department further said that one each in Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and Pune, and two from Nigeria in Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation have tested positive. 

Earlier today, the Pune Municipal Corporation said that a 60-year-old man had travelled from Zambia to Mumbai on November 20 and then travelled to Pune by taxi.

"The person who tested positive is around 60 years and is stable, asymptomatic and in-home isolation for now," the Pune Municipal Corporation officials said.

The officials had informed that the man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing and a report on the same is awaited.

"Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members and the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative," it added. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has postponed the re-opening of schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune till December 15 in view of the spread of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in parts of the world.

Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year and appeared in November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Union health ministry has asked states to ramp up coronavirus testing as the world battles the new strain Omicron, while some cities delayed the reopening of schools as a precautionary measure.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, cases have come down substantially in India.

Its Covid-19 cases rose by 6,990 today - the smallest increase in 551 days - to 34.59 million. Only the US has reported more total infections.

Deaths rose by 190, taking the total to 468,980, health ministry data showed.

