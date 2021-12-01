Six international passengers arriving from South Africa and other high-risk countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. According to the state's health department, one case has been reported from Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan the Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation, and Pune while two cases from Nigeria were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation.

The health officials said that the passengers are either asymptomatic mild symptomatic.

According to the Public Health department, "All the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and their contact tracing exercise is underway. All these passengers, though tested Covid-19 positive, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic".

Because of the Omicron variant scare, the Maharashtra government has made institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from countries at "at-risk".

Passengers from any other countries except the at-risk countries will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the airport on arrival and on being found negative, will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. If found positive, they will be shifted to the hospital.

In case of an international passenger having a connecting flight to any other airport in India (without leaving the airport at all), passenger shall undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival airport in Maharashtra and only on being found negative will he be allowed to board the connecting flight.

In the case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the State will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RTPCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival.

Meanwhile, amid fear of the spread of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron', school reopening for classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The reopening of schools in Pune for Standard 1 to 7 has also been postponed till December 15, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

(With PTI inputs)

