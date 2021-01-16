Maharashtra: 65% of those scheduled for inoculation on day one get the jab

OPEN APP
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 10:07 PM IST PTI

  • The indigenous Covaxin vaccine was administered to 385 healthcare workers at six centres
  • In other centres, Covishield vaccine was used

Pune: As much as 65 per cent of healthcare workers who were scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab on the first day were inoculated in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.

The rest did not turn up, he said.

"The target was to administer vaccine doses to 28,500 beneficiaries at 285 centres in the state. By the end of the day, 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent, were given the shot," said Dr Dilip Patil, State Immunization Officer.

In Hingoli district, 100 per cent turn-out was recorded for vaccination, while in Dhule, Solapur, Beed, Parbhani and Buldhana, the overall percentage for vaccination was above 90 per cent.

The indigenous Covaxin vaccine was administered to 385 healthcare workers at six centres. In other centres, Covishield vaccine was used.

"The remaining lot of 35 per cent (who did not turn up despite being scheduled) will be given the jabs in the subsequent sessions," said Patil.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

