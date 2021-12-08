This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State health minister said that the state is in the process to increase its genome sequencing capacity by setting up more labs in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Maharashtra has three genome sequencing labs at the moment
Maharashtra currently has 10 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and an additional 65 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday.
Further, Tope said that the state is in the process to increase its genome sequencing capacity by setting up more labs in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Maharashtra has three genome sequencing labs at the moment.
The Union government on Wednesday asked all the states to submit samples of positive cases of international travellers and their contacts to INSACOG.
“The samples of positive cases from international travellers and their contacts as well as from emerging hotspots are promptly submitted to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing as per the protocol," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is a laboratory to monitor genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 by a sentinel sequencing effort.
