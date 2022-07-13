Maharashtra: 7-yr-old tests positive for Zika virus in this district3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 07:09 PM IST
Prior to this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July last year
A seven-year-old girl has been found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the state health department said on Wednesday. Prior to this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July last year.