As the Maharashtra government has imposed several restrictions in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases, organisers of a wedding have been booked after around 700 people gathered at a function in Thane district's Kalyan.

The event, held on 10 March, was in gross violation of the Covid-19 precautionary norms that allow only 50 people to gather for a function, civic authorities said. The attendants were found without masks and not maintaining physical distancing.

"Following a tip-off that several people are attending a marriage function at Kalyan (East), civic officials visited the spot and found 700 people there," it said.

A complaint was lodged with the police, who registered an offence under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The civic body also said in the statement that ₹5,64,900 fine has been collected in the last 10 days from 1,131 people for violation of coronavirus norms.

Cases in Thane

With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,321.

The district's Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent at present, he added.

So far, 2,58,718 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took its recovery rate to 94.72 per cent.

There are 8,091 active cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 46,510, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to record a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added over 14,000 new infections on Thursday.

With a total of 14,317 new Covid-19 cases, the state' tally rose to 22,66,374. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

