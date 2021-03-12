With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district mounted to 2,73,130
As per the state guidelines, only 50 persons are allowed to attend a wedding
As the Maharashtra government has imposed several restrictions in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases, organisers of a wedding have been booked after around 700 people gathered at a function in Thane district's Kalyan.
The event, held on 10 March, was in gross violation of the Covid-19 precautionary norms that allow only 50 people to gather for a function, civic authorities said. The attendants were found without masks and not maintaining physical distancing.
"Following a tip-off that several people are attending a marriage function at Kalyan (East), civic officials visited the spot and found 700 people there," it said.
A complaint was lodged with the police, who registered an offence under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
The civic body also said in the statement that ₹5,64,900 fine has been collected in the last 10 days from 1,131 people for violation of coronavirus norms.
Cases in Thane
With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday.