Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Maharashtra government has cleared thousands of files since coming to power on June end
Metro and other projects stalled in the state in the last two-and-a-half years have been taken up on priority by the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said adding it has cleared thousands of files since coming to power in June end. He also says that they have started the recruitment process for 75,000 people.
"We don't take decisions sitting in Mantralaya (state secretariat), we take decisions on the spot. Our government has removed negativity and brought in positivity in the state. This has brought 'nav chaitanya' (new consciousness) among citizens," Shinde said
Speaking on the Vedanta-Foxconn multi-billion semiconductor project, which was initially proposed to be develop in Maharashtra but later went to Gujarat, Shinde said, "What if one industry has gone out of the state, we will get better ones." One also has to see the list of the industries which have come up in the state in the past two-and-a-half years.
Pointing out at the projects, it has taken up, he said, "The projects in the state, including Metro, which were stalled in the past two-and-a-half years have been taken up on priority and started now."
We are here for satya (truth) and not for satta (Power)," Shinde said adding that his was a "double engine government" and detractors were afraid of it.
The process of recruitment of 75,000 people has already begun, he said without elaborating. "We want to create job givers and not job aspirants," he said, adding that this was also the intention of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray.
Shinde became chief minister on June 30 this year after a revolt led by him against the Shiv Sena leadership led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.
