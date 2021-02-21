OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 767 autorickshaw drivers booked in 2 days for flouting Covid-19 norms as cases surge
Autorickshaws at Bandra station (HT_PRINT)
Autorickshaws at Bandra station (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra: 767 autorickshaw drivers booked in 2 days for flouting Covid-19 norms as cases surge

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 07:53 AM IST Edited By Sneha

  • This comes in the backdrop of the state reporting over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for the last two days
  • The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 48,439

As many as 767 autorickshaw drivers were booked on 19 and 20 February for violating Covid-19 precautionary norms such as physical distancing and plying with more than two passengers.

Over 3,80,000 has been collected in fines from the offenders, said the deputy commissioner of Police of the Thane traffic department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In this undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by - / INDIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / AFP)

India, China hold 10th round of military talks, discuss further disengagement at friction points in Ladakh

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Law enforcement officers stand near the site of a shooting at a gun store in Metairie, Louisiana, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Several people killed in Louisiana shooting

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, watches as a citizen receives Covid-19 vaccine

Day after anti-vaccine protests, Australia begins Covid-19 inoculation drive

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

NITI Aayog meet: Goa seeks Centre's intervention on mining resumption

1 min read . 07:28 AM IST

This comes in the backdrop of the state reporting over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for the last two days. At least 6,281 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday. The number was 6,112 on Friday.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 48,439.

Mumbai saw a sharp jump in the count with 897 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally of infected people in the metropolis has reached 3,18,207.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that authorities will take strict action against those not following Covid-19 guidelines.

"Ward officials with their teams will monitor Covid situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs," she said. "Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres."

To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced lockdowns.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

Buildings sealed in Mumbai

As many as 1,305 buildings were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday after the city recorded 2,749 Covid-19 cases.

A total of 71,838 households reside in these buildings, the BMC said.

As part of its measure to control the spread of the virus, the civic body has said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed.

Further, flyers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine, which is mandatory.

BMC has decided to resume stamping of the hands of people who are placed under home quarantine.

In a meeting with ward officers and health department officials, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered the deployment of additional marshals on suburban trains and also directed to ramp up testing.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout