Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 79 students test positive for Covid-19 in Palghar district

Maharashtra: 79 students test positive for Covid-19 in Palghar district

79 from three schools tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra district
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 79 persons including students, teachers and staff of three residential schools in Maharashtra's Palghar district have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.
  • On Thursday, 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Latur city tested COVID-19 positive

This comes a day after 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Latur city tested COVID-19 positive. Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

According to the statement issued by the health ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317, which is 61.48 per cent of the daily new cases reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday warned that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A complete lockdown has been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. They cumulatively accounted for 85.6 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said an official release from the health ministry on Friday.

