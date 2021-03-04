Maharashtra today reported 8,998new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per day fatality count increased.

The state had reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday.

A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484.

The number of active cases is 85,144 at present.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.39 per cent, the officials said.

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300.

Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 others in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital thus increased to 3,29,843 and the death toll to 11,487, it said.

The city reported over 1,100 COVID-19 cases on the second day ina row. On Wednesday, it had reported 1,121 cases and six fatalities.

On the other hand, 654 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,07,027, about 93 per cent of the tally.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 238 days from 417 days.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city reached 33,53,124 with 21,182 samples tested since Wednesday evening.

There are 14 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 185 buildings have been sealed because of the presence of active patients.

A total of 933 people tested positive in Pune city, which took its total count to 2,12,189. With four new deaths, its toll went up to 4,583.

According to the officials, the new infection cases reported in Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation limits were 904, 492, 224, 276 and 389 respectively.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows:Total cases 21,88,183, new cases 8,998, death toll 52,340, recoveries 20,49,484, active cases 85,144, tests conducted 86,794.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via