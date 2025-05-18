Maharashtra: 8 dead in fire at Solapur factory; PM Modi condoles, announces ex-gratia

In a massive fire at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, eight persons, including three women and a child, were killed, PTI quoted officials as saying.

According to the details, the prima facie suggests that a short in the circuit triggered the blaze around 3:45 am at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC.

Following the incident, fire tenders and emergency services reached to the spot to douse the fire, but it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames. A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze.

Among the deceased, include the factory owner, identified as Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three members of his family including his one-and-a-half-year old grandson, and four workers. An official said the deceased individuals included three women.

PM Modi expresses condolences: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for to the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced injured would be given ₹50,000.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Solapur, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO quoted PM Modi as saying.

