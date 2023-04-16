Maharashtra: 8 die, 123 hospitalised due to sunstroke at Navi Mumbai event

Maharashtra: 8 die, 123 hospitalised due to sunstroke at Navi Mumbai event2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM IST
- As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while some 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said
At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
