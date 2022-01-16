As the Omicron variant takes hold in Maharashtra, the state's 112 police personnel found positive for coronavirus in 24 hours. As per the daily health bulletin, 81 policemen in Mumbai and 31 policemen in Pune have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day.

Overall, 1,312 police personnel have been infected from coronavirus in Mumbai so far. Of which 126 police officials have passed away due to the fatal infection, the Mumbai Police said.

On the other hand, in Pune, a total of 465 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported a decline of 749 cases in its daily Covid tally. The state health bulletin informed that 42,462 Covid positive cases were reported on Saturday. The state's daily death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 23 and recoveries stood at 39,646 in a day. The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and the death toll reached 1,41,779 in Maharashtra.

Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.

As many as 879 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far. Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.97% while the recovery rate is 94.28%.

Of 125 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 24 were reported from Mumbai, 39 from Nagpur, 11 from Pune, 20 from Mira Bhayndar, nine from Amravati, five from Akola, three from Pimpri Chinchwad while two each came from Aurangabad, Jalna, rural parts of Pune and Ahmednagar and one each from Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Satara, Thane city and Wardha, the state's health bulletin said.

Of 42,462 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, 10,661 infections were from Mumbai. The city's Active Covid caseload has surged to 2,64,441. Currently, 22,10,108 people are in-home quarantine and 6,102 persons are in institutional quarantine. As many as 2,00,156 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 7,17,64,226.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!