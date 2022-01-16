Maharashtra: 81 Mumbai, 31 Pune policemen test Covid positive in 24 hrs

Of 125 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 24 were reported from Mumbai, 39 from Nagpur, 11 from Pune, 20 from Mira Bhayndar, nine from Amravati, five from Akola, three from Pimpri Chinchwad while two each came from Aurangabad, Jalna, rural parts of Pune and Ahmednagar and one each from Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Satara, Thane city and Wardha, the state's health bulletin said.