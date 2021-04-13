Maharashtra: 93 persons test Covid positive after feast in Buldhana's village1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 07:34 PM IST
The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said
BULDHANA : As many as 93 villagers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have tested coronavirus positive, many of them after attending a village feast, sources said on Tuesday.
The local authorities have declared the Pota village having a population of over 700 persons a containment zone.
A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later.
The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently. A villager said many had attended the feast.
Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.
