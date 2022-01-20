Maharashtra: 95% hosp beds vacant despite high Covid positivity rate, says min1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 08:54 PM IST
The central govt during the day classified Maharashtra as a ‘state of concern’
The central govt during the day classified Maharashtra as a ‘state of concern’
|
Listen to this article
Although districts in Maharashtra are recording a high Covid-19 positivity rate, the hospitalisation rate is continuing to remain in control, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.
“The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5%. Districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate. Despite this, the hospitalisation rate is very less and 95% of the beds in the state are vacant," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!