Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: 95% hosp beds vacant despite high Covid positivity rate, says min
Although districts in Maharashtra are recording a high Covid-19 positivity rate, the hospitalisation rate is continuing to remain in control, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. 

“The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5%. Districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate. Despite this, the hospitalisation rate is very less and 95% of the beds in the state are vacant," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

