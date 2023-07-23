Maharashtra: A businessman wins ₹5 crore in gambling. Then loses ₹58 crore

Maharashtra: A businessman wins ₹5 crore in gambling. Then loses ₹58 crore1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST
A businessman in Maharashtra lost ₹58 crore in online gambling after winning ₹5 crore. Police raided the accused's residence and seized ₹14 crore cash and four kg gold biscuits. The accused, identified as Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, fled and is suspected to have escaped to Dubai.
A businessman in Maharashtra has lost staggering ₹58 crore in online gambling after winning ₹5 crore. According to a report by the PTI news agency, the businessman filed a complaint to the police after losing the amount. The Nagpur-based businessman said that the accused, identified as Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain convinced him to explore online gambling as a lucrative avenue for earning profits.
