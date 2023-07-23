Maharashtra: A businessman wins 5 crore in gambling. Then loses 58 crore

A businessman in Maharashtra has lost staggering ₹58 crore in online gambling after winning ₹5 crore. According to a report by the PTI news agency, the businessman filed a complaint to the police after losing the amount. The Nagpur-based businessman said that the accused, identified as Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain convinced him to explore online gambling as a lucrative avenue for earning profits.

