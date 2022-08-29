Maharashtra tops the list of most suicides in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report stated noting that as many as 1,64,033 suicide cases were reported across the country in 2021 alone. A sharp increase of 7.2% as compared to the previous year. In 2020, a total of 1,53,052 cases were recorded.

The report further points out that professional problems, abuse, mental disorders, family problems, sense of isolation, violence, various sorts of addictions, chronic pain, financial distress, etc., as some of the major reasons behind the number of suicides in India.

"Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka, accounting for 13.5 per cent, 11.5 per cent, 9.1 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 8 per cent of total suicides respectively," the report said.

In fact, the top five states account for about 50.4% of the suicides in the country while 49.6% of the number was reported from the rest of the country.

Uttar Pradesh, which is India's largest state by population (16.9% of the population) accounts for the lowest number of suicides with only 3.6% of cases being reported.

Among the Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest number of suicides- 2840. Puducherry stands second with 504 cases. Meanwhile, the 53 megacities of the nation reported 25,891 cases of suicide.

The All India Rate of Suicide was 12 in 2021. The highest rate of suicide was seen in Andaman and Nicobar islands- (39.7), followed by Sikkim (39.2), Puducherry (31.8), Telangana (26.9), and Kerala (26.9). Rate of Suicide in the number of suicide per one lakh population.

With Inputs from PTI.