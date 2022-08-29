Maharashtra accounts for most suicides in India, Tamil Nadu, MP next: NCRB1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 04:15 PM IST
NCRB report refer Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh as the top three states for highest in suicides in India
Maharashtra tops the list of most suicides in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report stated noting that as many as 1,64,033 suicide cases were reported across the country in 2021 alone. A sharp increase of 7.2% as compared to the previous year. In 2020, a total of 1,53,052 cases were recorded.