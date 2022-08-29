Maharashtra accounts for most suicides in India, Tamil Nadu, MP next: NCRB

Maharashtra tops the list of most suicides in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report stated noting that as many as 1,64,033 suicide cases were reported across the country in 2021 alone. A sharp increase of 7.2% as compared to the previous year. In 2020, a total of 1,53,052 cases were recorded.

