Maharashtra achieves milestone: 3 cr people fully vaccinated against covid-19
 Maharashtra on Sunday achieved a milestone with over 3 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Chief Minister's office informed on late Tuesday evening.

In a tweet by the Chief Minister's office in Marathi, it informed, "Today, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 crore fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!"

Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, the health bulletin informed. The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is at 1,40,060 with 32 fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,370 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the number of recoveries in the state from this virus to 64,38,395.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore landmark milestone (1,03,48,36,594) on Tuesday. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm yesterday. 

