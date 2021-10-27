Maharashtra achieves milestone: 3 cr people fully vaccinated against covid-19

Maharashtra achieves milestone: 3 cr people fully vaccinated against covid-191 min read . 07:11 AM IST
- Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new COVID-19 infections
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra on Sunday achieved a milestone with over 3 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Chief Minister's office informed on late Tuesday evening.
Maharashtra on Sunday achieved a milestone with over 3 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Chief Minister's office informed on late Tuesday evening.
In a tweet by the Chief Minister's office in Marathi, it informed, "Today, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 crore fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!"
In a tweet by the Chief Minister's office in Marathi, it informed, "Today, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 crore fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!"
Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, the health bulletin informed. The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is at 1,40,060 with 32 fresh fatalities.
Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, the health bulletin informed. The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is at 1,40,060 with 32 fresh fatalities.
A total of 1,370 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the number of recoveries in the state from this virus to 64,38,395.
A total of 1,370 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the number of recoveries in the state from this virus to 64,38,395.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore landmark milestone (1,03,48,36,594) on Tuesday. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm yesterday.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore landmark milestone (1,03,48,36,594) on Tuesday. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm yesterday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!