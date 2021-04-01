Maharashtra added 6,51,513 coronavirus infections in March 2021, which accounts for 88.23% of the total number of cases, reported in the previous five-month period.

Between October 1 2020 and February 28, 2021, the state recorded 7,38,377 cases of Covid-19, according to official data.

The data shows the increased pace of viral infection in March this year compared to previous months.

One of the main reasons for it is the people not following "Covid-appropriate behaviour", say experts.

No social distancing, no face masks

Many people are not maintaining social distance and do not wear masks, exposing themselves to the infection, they say.

"If the cases are increasing, then we have to be really concerned so as to contain it as soon as possible. If we start looking at the causes, then one thing is evident: after lockdown restrictions are lifted, parties, marriages and congregations are happening and people have seriously compromised corona appropriate behaviour and started thinking that probably mask is no longer required. In my opinion, the most important factor in rise of these cases is compromised Covid-appropriate behaviour," Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital Dr (Prof) Rana Anil Kumar Singh told ANI.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Maharashtra's chief secretary recently pointed out similar reasons.

He had also expressed the need for surveillance of Covid-19 patients who do not follow home quarantine protocols.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and that imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.

At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94% while the recovery rate is 85.34%.

Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today in the state.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

