Maharashtra on Monday recorded 12,160 fresh Covid cases, slightly more than what was recorded the previous day. The state reported 11 deaths and 68 cases of Omicron, that pushed the state's total tally of infectious variat to 578.

Of the new Omicron cases, 40 are from Mumbai, 17 from Pune, four from Nagpur, three from Panvel, one each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Kolhapur.

Mumbai reported 8,082 Covid cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the 8-lakh mark. Forty new cases of Omicron pushed the total tally in the city 368.

Mumbai has witnessed nearly 10-fold rise in infections since last Monday, when the one-day tally was 809. The financial capital of the county today reported the highest one-day cases since April 18, 2021, when it recorded 8,479 new cases and 53 fatalities during the second wave of Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh cases, 2,707 more than the day before. The state has also recorded 50 cases of Omicron

Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 were from Mumbai. However, the Mumbai civic body said the number of fresh cases was 8,063.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 infections.

