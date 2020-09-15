Maharashtra adds 20,482 COVID-19 cases, tally nears 11 lakh

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

With 515 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said.

With 515 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

A total of 19,423 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,75,273, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,797 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,586 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,73,596 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,230.

Pune city added 1,889 new cases, raising its tally to 1,31,983 while 35 deaths took toll to 3,016.

The state has so far conducted 54,09,060 tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.