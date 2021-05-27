Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 21,273 fresh Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative cases and deaths in the state stood at 5,672,180 and 92,225, respectively.

This is for the eighth straight day that Maharashtra has seen less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day.

Around 34,370 Covid-19 patients were also discharged at the same time. The recovery rate in the state is 93.02%.

Now, the state has 3,01,041 active Covid-19 cases. The case fatality rate and positivity rates in the state were 1.63% and 16.64%, respectively.

The state's capital Mumbai reported 1,266 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 36 fatalities, which pushed its overall count to 7,02,532 and death toll to 14,778, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of one-day Covid-19 fatalities remained below 40.

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case count dipped by around 100 as compared to Wednesday, while the number of deaths went up by two.

The financial capital of the county had reported the highest ever 11,163 Covid-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest number of 90 deaths on May 1, during the second wave.

Presently, Mumbai has 28,310 active Covid-19 cases, after 855 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the BMC said.

As 6,57,301 patients recovered from the infection, the city's recovery rate has increased to 94%.

Notably, Mumbai's average growth rate of Covid-19 cases has gone down to 0.20%.

According to the BMC update, the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between May 19 and 25 was 0.19%, while the case doubling rate was 351 days.

There are 41 Covid-19 containment zones in slums and chawls in the city, while the number of buildings that have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus is 179.

