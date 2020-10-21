Subscribe
Maharashtra adds 8,142 new coronavirus cases; 23,371 discharged
BMC Medical staff collects swab sample while conducting rapid antigen tests at Shivaji Park, Under BMC's 'Mission Zero' in Mumbai.

1 min read . 09:15 PM IST PTI

  • The state has so far conducted 83,27,493 tests
  • A total of 23,371 patients were discharged during the day after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,15,679

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday increased to 16,17,658 with the single-day rise of 8,142 cases, a state health official said.

The state also reported 180 deaths, which took the fatality count to 42,633, he said.

A total of 23,371 patients were discharged during the day after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,15,679. With this, the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,58,852.

Mumbai city reported 1,609 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,45,869, while its death toll rose to 9,912, of which 48 were reported today.

Pune city added 442 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,69,178, while three deaths took toll to 3,876.

The state has so far conducted 83,27,493 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 16,17,658, new cases: 8,142, death toll: 42,633, discharged: 14,15,679, active cases: 1,58,852, people tested so far: 83,27,493.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

