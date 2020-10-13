Maharashtra adds 8,522 new COVID-19 cases, 15,356 recover; 187 die

MUMBAI : The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra remained below 10,000 on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, state health department said.

A day after reporting 7,089 COVID-19 cases, the state has added 8,522 new infections, taking the total tally to 15,43,837, it said.

With 187 deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 40,701, a health official said.

A total of 15,356 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,97,252.

The state is now left with 2,05,415 active cases.

With 1,325 new cases, Mumbai city's tally rose to 2,32,391, while the fatality count increased by 38 to 9,507, the health department said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, added 2,660 new infections, raising the total count to 5,35,214. A total of 17,060 people have died so far in the region, the health official said.

Pune city added 490 cases, raising its tally to 1,65,839, while 13 deaths took cumulative toll to 3,749.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,01,395 and deaths at 8,848 as on Tuesday, the official said.

The number of cases in the Nashik division reached 2,08,167 while the fatality count mounted to 4,028, he said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,03,313 cases and 3,283 deaths, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 57,384 with 1,465 deaths.

The number of cases in Latur division increased to 63,588 with 1,088 fatalities, the official said.

Akola division has 47,432 cases while 1,088 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has 1,25,519 infections and 2,959 fatalities, the official informed.

A total of 23,37,899 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 25,857 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

77,62,005 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 15,43,837, new cases: 8,522, death toll: 40,701 discharged: 12,97,252 active cases: 2,05,415, people tested so far: 77,62,005.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

