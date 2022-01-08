Maharashtra adds over 41,000 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally crosses 1000-mark1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 08:17 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Saturday. The state reported 9,671 recoveries during the same period. With this, the number of active cases has surged to 1,73,238.
The state had on Friday recorded 40,925 new cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high since Covid began. Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai. But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.
The infection tally had jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614. Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths, state capital Mumbai had accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.
Today, Mumbai reported almost same number of cases and five deaths.
