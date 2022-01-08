Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Saturday. The state reported 9,671 recoveries during the same period. With this, the number of active cases has surged to 1,73,238.

Active cases: 1,73,238

Death toll: 1,41,627



Number of #Omicron cases rises to 1009 in the state pic.twitter.com/8aJCErmott — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The state had on Friday recorded 40,925 new cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high since Covid began. Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai. But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally had jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614. Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths, state capital Mumbai had accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

Today, Mumbai reported almost same number of cases and five deaths.

