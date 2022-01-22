Maharashtra recorded 46,393 new Covid cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the health department. The state also recorded 30,795 recoveries in the same period. With today's new infections, active cases have gone up to 2,79,930.

Till date, a total of 2759 patients have been infected with the Omicron variant. Out of these, 416 cases were reported today.

Active cases 2,79,930



The state had reported 48,270 new Covid cases and 52 deaths on Friday.

As many as 42,391 recoveries were reported during the same period of time.

Today, Mumbai recorded 3,568 infections, 1500 less than what was recorded on Friday. The city also recorded 10 pandemic-related deaths. As many as 2,998 out of 3,568 new patients – 84 per cent – were asymptomatic.

Further, only 485 patients were hospitalised and 76 of them were put on oxygen support. As many as 4,293 of the total 37,746 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

The Covid caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,32,283, while the death toll reached 16,522. This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases declined in Mumbai.

With agency inputs

