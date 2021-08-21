Around 10.96 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, reported news agency ANI .

“The state achieved this feat with the network of 5,200 vaccination centres where 10,96,493 doses were given. This figure could go up as vaccination was going on at some centres till late evening," the state public health ministry said in a statement.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government was insisting on supplying a higher number of vials for a long time so that we can "increase the pace of immunisation against Covid-19".

"Today, we proved our claim of having installed the capacity of inoculating more than 10 lakh people in a day," he stated.

This is the highest-ever single-day vaccinations recorded in the state so far. Prior to this, a record 9.36 lakh people were given vaccine doses on 14 August. The Maharashtra government on 3 July vaccinated 8.11 lakh people.

Tope had then said that Maharashtra has the potential to cover 10 lakh people daily if the supply of vaccines is adequate and uninterrupted.

This comes in the backdrop of Maharashtra reporting 4,575 new coronavirus infections and 145 deaths on Saturday. In addition to this, 5,914 patients recovered from the viral infection, a health department official said.

The state's infection tally thus rose to 64,20,510, while the death toll reached 1,35,817.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra did not record a single active Covid-19 case for the sixth day in a row.

As many as 5,914 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,27,219. There are 53,967 active cases in Maharashtra.

