Maharashtra: After 732 new covid cases in Thane, tally reaches 2.07 lakh

The COVID-19 caseload in Thane mounted to 2,07,037 with the addition of 732 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Monday.

The district also reported 10 deaths due to the viral infection on Sunday, taking the toll to 5,223, he said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan has so far reported the maximum number at 49,181, followed by Thane city-45,411, Navi Mumbai-43,623 and Mira Bhayander- 22,049, the official said.

Among the total fatalities, Thane city has so far reported 1,130 deaths, Kalyan-993, Navi Mumbai-875 and Mira Bhayander-698, he said.

Currently, there are 11,459 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,90,355 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 91.94%, while the mortality rate was 2.52%, he said.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has till now recorded 40,168 COVID-19 cases and 901 deaths due to the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via