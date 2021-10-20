Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: After Mumbai, another city records no new Covid-19 death after 8 months

Maharashtra: After Mumbai, another city records no new Covid-19 death after 8 months

So far, Pune city has recorded 9,067 deaths.
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also issued an order allowing restaurants, eateries, bars and food courts to remain open till midnight, and permitting shops and commercial establishments to operate till 11 pm

Maharashtra's Pune city recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus today, for the first time in the last eight months. Around 112 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the caseload to 5,03,469, while no casualties were reported during the day.

Taking to Twitter, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, "Today, not a single Covid-19 death was reported in the Pune municipal limits. This the first time since February 6 earlier this year."

So far, Pune city has recorded 9,067 deaths. As many as 406 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Pune district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 11,48,067, while with six casualties the toll touched 19,059, it was stated. 

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also issued an order allowing restaurants, eateries, bars and food courts to remain open till midnight, and permitting shops and commercial establishments to operate till 11 pm.

Maharashtra reported 1,825 fresh Covid-19 cases today and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the health department.

A dozen districts, out of the total 36, did not did not report any new cases of the respiratory infection. With the additions of new Covid-19 cases, up nearly 190 from a day ago, and fresh fatalities, down more than half from the previous day, the state's infection tally shot up to 65,96,645, while the death toll rose to 1,39,886.

